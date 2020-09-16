Pulses firm up on reports of crop damage due to rains

Ongoing rains have affected standing urad and moong crops in Madhya Pradesh leading to a spurt in prices.

Even as the new urad has started hitting some mandis in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, the quality of crop is poor and has high moisture content, said Prakash Vora, a trader.

Amidst increased arrivals and poor quality, urad (bold) at the mandis in Indore today rose to ₹6,500-7,000 a quintal, while urad (average) ruled at ₹5,500-6,000 and urad (cheap quality) was quoted at ₹3,500-5,500 a quintal.

New moong has also started hitting the mandis across Nimar region; but the crop was of inferior quality and high moisture content.

Best quality moong in Indore was quoted higher at ₹6,700-7,000 a quintal.

Tur has also been witnessing an uptrend on weak availability of imported and domestic stock and improved buying from the millers with tur (Maharashtra) at ₹6,500 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,500-6,100 a quintal.