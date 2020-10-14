Pulses in bear grip

The Centre’s decision to allow import of tur and urad has dragged prices of pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore. Tur (Maharashtra) declined to ₹7,500-7,600 a quintal. Tur (Nimari) also traded low at ₹6,400-7,200 a quintal. In the past one week, tur in Indore mandis has almost declined by ₹1,500. Decline in tur also dragged its dal with tur dal (sawa no) today being quoted at ₹ 9,700-9,800, tur dal (full) at ₹ 9,900-10,200, while the marka ruled at ₹ 10,300-500 a quintal.

Urad also declined by ₹ 200 with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹ 7,500-7,800 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at ₹ 10,000-10,100, urad dal (bold) at ₹ 10,200-300, while urad mongar fetched ₹ 10,500-600 a quintal.

Decline in buying support at higher rate also dragged moong with moong (bold) today declining to ₹ 8,200-8,500 a quintal. Moong dal also declined with moong dal (bold) today being quoted at ₹ 9,200-9,300, while moong mongar ruled at ₹ 10,400-700 a quintal.