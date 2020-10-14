Commodities

Pulses in bear grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

The Centre’s decision to allow import of tur and urad has dragged prices of pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore. Tur (Maharashtra) declined to ₹7,500-7,600 a quintal. Tur (Nimari) also traded low at ₹6,400-7,200 a quintal. In the past one week, tur in Indore mandis has almost declined by ₹1,500. Decline in tur also dragged its dal with tur dal (sawa no) today being quoted at ₹ 9,700-9,800, tur dal (full) at ₹ 9,900-10,200, while the marka ruled at ₹ 10,300-500 a quintal.

Urad also declined by ₹ 200 with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹ 7,500-7,800 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at ₹ 10,000-10,100, urad dal (bold) at ₹ 10,200-300, while urad mongar fetched ₹ 10,500-600 a quintal.

Decline in buying support at higher rate also dragged moong with moong (bold) today declining to ₹ 8,200-8,500 a quintal. Moong dal also declined with moong dal (bold) today being quoted at ₹ 9,200-9,300, while moong mongar ruled at ₹ 10,400-700 a quintal.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.