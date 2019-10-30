Most pulses open higher

The majority of pulse seeds opened higher during Diwali muhurt trading with moong bold quoted at ₹6,700-6,800 a quintal, while moong medium ruled at ₹6,000-6,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,000- 8,100 and moong dal (bold) at ₹8,200-8,300, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,500-8,800. Urad (bold) quoted at ₹7,201-7,301 and urad (medium) at ₹5,500-6,000. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,200-7,300 and urad dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while urad moongar ruled at ₹9,100-9,200.