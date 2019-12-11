Pulses prices trade lower at Indore

Pulses and pulse seeds at Indore mandis continued to trade lower amid a cash crunch and weak physical demand with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,350 a quintal on Wednesday, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,700-₹5,000. Tur dal also traded low on weak demand with tur dal (sawa no.) being quoted at ₹6,900-₹7,000, tur dal (full) at ₹7,300-₹7,400, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,700-₹7,800 a quintal.

Moong and urad also traded lower on weak demand with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹6,800-₹7,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,800-₹6,000 a quintal. Compared to last week, moong ruled ₹100 a quintal lower. Moong dal (medium), on the other hand, ruled at ₹8,100-₹8,200 a quintal, while moong dal (bold) was at ₹8,300-₹8,400, and moong mongar quoted at ₹8,500-₹8,600 a quintal,

Urad ruled stable with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹8,000-₹8,200, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-₹6,500 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,500-₹8,600 a quintal, and urad dal (bold) at ₹8,800-₹8,900, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹1,102-₹1,103 a quintal.