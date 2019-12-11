Commodities

Pulses prices trade lower at Indore

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

Cash crunch and weak physical demand to blame

Pulses and pulse seeds at Indore mandis continued to trade lower amid a cash crunch and weak physical demand with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,350 a quintal on Wednesday, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,700-₹5,000. Tur dal also traded low on weak demand with tur dal (sawa no.) being quoted at ₹6,900-₹7,000, tur dal (full) at ₹7,300-₹7,400, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,700-₹7,800 a quintal.

Moong and urad also traded lower on weak demand with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹6,800-₹7,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,800-₹6,000 a quintal. Compared to last week, moong ruled ₹100 a quintal lower. Moong dal (medium), on the other hand, ruled at ₹8,100-₹8,200 a quintal, while moong dal (bold) was at ₹8,300-₹8,400, and moong mongar quoted at ₹8,500-₹8,600 a quintal,

Urad ruled stable with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹8,000-₹8,200, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-₹6,500 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,500-₹8,600 a quintal, and urad dal (bold) at ₹8,800-₹8,900, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹1,102-₹1,103 a quintal.

Published on December 11, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber closes flat