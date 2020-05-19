Rain-guarding: Rubber Board to hold free online training

The Rubber Board is organising a free online training programme in rain-guarding of rubber trees on Thursday at 10 am.

The topics for training include the importance of rain-guarding, types of rain-guards, methods of rain-guarding, etc. The duration of this web-based training is two and a half hours.

The online training is arranged on the basis of the unique circumstances of nation-wide lockdown, followed by the outbreak of Covid-19. Trainees can use smartphones, personal computers, and tablets with net connectivity for participating in the programme.

Trainees can sign up with meeting number 917939475 and password ‘rbrti’. Password for phones and video systems is 72784. The medium of instruction is Malayalam. For details, contact 0481 2351313.