Commodities

Raw sugar, arabica consolidates

Reuters London | Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

Raw sugar futures and arabica coffee futures were marginally higher on Tuesday with both markets consolidating after suffering setbacks in the prior session. March raw sugar was up 0.01 cent, at 12.53 cents per lb by 1100 GMT. The front month fell by 1.7 per cent on Monday.

December white sugar was up $0.30, or 0.1%, at $339.90 a tonne. December arabica coffee rose 0.2 cents, to 97.20 cents per lb.

November robusta coffee was up $10, or 0.8%, at $1,263 a tonne. Reuters

commodities market
sugar (commodity)
