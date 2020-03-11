Commodities

Rise in new turmeric arrivals

Updated on March 11, 2020

New turmeric arrivals to the spot markets in Erode increased in line with demand. “On Wednesday, 3,500 bags of new Mysore-8 turmeric and 2,100 bags of old turmeric arrived for sale. Some traders have received fresh upcountry orders and so they purchased good number of new turmeric bags,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

About 40-50 bags of new finger turmeric at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society fetched ₹7,288 a quintal due to good quality. Similarly, good quality new root variety went for ₹6,400.

