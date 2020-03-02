Commodities

Rubber Board organises training in rubber planting, processing and grading

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a two day training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on 9th and 10th March 2020. The course content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per Green Book standards etc. It also organises a one day training in planting operations 10th March 2020. The course content includes land preparation, lining, planting pits, terracing and planting. For details contact 0481 2353127, 2351313

