Rubber Board organises two-day training programme at Kottayam

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a two day training programme at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam in testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) of field latex/concentrated latex as per standards on March 11 and 12, 2020.

For details, contact phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326 E.mail: training@rubberboard.org.in

