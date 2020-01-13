Call centre service to advice growers on rubber disease control measures

Rubber Board in its release said that growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to get advice on diseases affected during winter season and control measures that have to be taken. Dr. Shaji Philip, Principal Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India will answer the questions in this regard on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

Usually in high elevated areas, misty nights with dew formation during refoliation favour the outbreak of powdery mildew and other winter diseases. Know-how about these diseases and its control measures are essential to check their spreads. Growers can also use the service of WhatsApp (9496333117) and Rubber Clinic for identifying pests and diseases of rubber.

Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, of rubber can be regularly sought from the Call Centre Head Office. The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.