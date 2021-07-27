Rubber closes flat in listless trade

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹170.50 per kg by traders. The grade finished flat at ₹170 per kg, according to Rubber Board.
The commodity opened steady and concluded the session in a stalemate as there were no quantity buyers or sellers to set a definite trend in the market.
Certain tyre companies were buyers on sheet rubber and the grade hit an intra-day high of ₹171.00 a kg on early trades.
In futures, the most active August delivery was up three per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.89 per kg with a volume of 88 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) bounced back to ₹135.02 (131.75) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹125.42 (124.94) and Latex to ₹86.12 (84.83) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 0.68 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,180 yuan (₹150,922.34) a tonne with a volume of 379,023 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The most active December delivery was down 1.16 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥213.8 (₹143.25) per kg with a volume of 166 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) RSS-4:170.50 (170.50); RSS-5: 168 (168); ISNR 20: 155 (155) and Latex (60% drc): 127 (127).
The Rubber Board is organising a two-day online training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading on August 3 and 4. The training will be from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm every day. The training content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per ‘Green Book’ standards, etc. For further details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...