Rubber closes flat in listless trade

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹170.50 per kg by traders. The grade finished flat at ₹170 per kg, according to Rubber Board.

The commodity opened steady and concluded the session in a stalemate as there were no quantity buyers or sellers to set a definite trend in the market.

Certain tyre companies were buyers on sheet rubber and the grade hit an intra-day high of ₹171.00 a kg on early trades.

In futures, the most active August delivery was up three per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.89 per kg with a volume of 88 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS-3 (spot) bounced back to ₹135.02 (131.75) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹125.42 (124.94) and Latex to ₹86.12 (84.83) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 0.68 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,180 yuan (₹150,922.34) a tonne with a volume of 379,023 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The most active December delivery was down 1.16 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥213.8 (₹143.25) per kg with a volume of 166 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) RSS-4:170.50 (170.50); RSS-5: 168 (168); ISNR 20: 155 (155) and Latex (60% drc): 127 (127).

Training programme

The Rubber Board is organising a two-day online training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading on August 3 and 4. The training will be from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm every day. The training content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per ‘Green Book’ standards, etc. For further details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127.