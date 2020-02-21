Commodities

Rubber closes flat

Kottayam

Spot rubber finished flat on Friday. RSS 4 continued to rule unchanged at Rs. 136.00 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at Rs.132.00 a kg by dealers. The market witnessed extremely low volumes as the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) remained closed owing to MahaSivaratri.

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to Rs.114.86 (114.70) per kg at Bangkok. Its February futures improved to Rs.105.73 (102.96), March to Rs.119.16(116.90) and April to Rs.121.47 (118.96) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 136.00 (136.00)

RSS-5: 131.00 (131.00)

ISNR 20: 119.00 (119.00)

and Latex (60% drc): 85.50 (85.50)

