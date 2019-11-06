Rubber firms up on fresh demand

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Spot rubber improved on Wednesday. RSS 4 firmed up to Rs.126.00 (125.00) per kg, according to traders. But it closed unchanged at Rs.125.00 a kg. . The grade finished flat at Rs.121.00 per kg.
The commodity regained strength on fresh enquiries from the tyre sector, traders said. Meanwhile RSS 5 and Ungraded rubber continued to rule firm following enquiries from the general rubber sector, but Latex remained flat and almost inactive during late trading hours..
News about a fungal disease which hit the key plantation areas in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia and a fall in domestic imports kept the buyers under pressure during the day. There were no big quantity sellers in the local trading houses even at the quoted levels. The volumes were low.
In futures, the November contracts weakened to Rs.127.00 (128.75), the December contracts slipped to Rs. 128.54 (129.71) and January to Rs.130.35 (130.78) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs.105.89 (105.27) per kg at Bangkok. The November futures improved to Rs.102.37 (101.28), December to Rs.105.56 (104.27) and January to Rs. 108.16 (107.52) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 126.00 (125.00)
RSS-5: 123.50 (123.00)
ISNR 20: 115.00 (114.50)
and Latex (60% drc): 93.00 (93.00)
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...