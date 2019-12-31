Commodities

Rubber price remains flat

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 finished flat at Rs.131.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. It was quoted steady at Rs.127.00 per kg by Dealers. Declines in domestic futures and the absence of global guidance kept the sentiments neutral during the session. The market was totally in a festive mood, preparing to celebrate the New Year.

In futures, RSS 4 declined at its January contracts to Rs.132.32 (133.45), February to Rs.133.89 (135.21) and March to Rs.136.00 (137.50) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 131.00 (131.00 )

RSS-5: 126.50 (126.50 )

ISNR 20: 113.50 (113.50) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)

