Rubber remains flat

Spot rubber remained unchanged on Friday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹116 a kg according to the Rubber Board. In futures, May contracts expired at ₹113.32 (113.25) per kg while the June contracts declined to ₹112.63 (113.04) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). May contracts were up by 0.06 per cent with a volume of 8 lots and total trade value of ₹9.07 Lakhs. RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹104.14 (104.66) per kg at Bangkok. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 116 (116); RSS-5: 110 (110); ISNR 20: 108 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 78.20 (78.20).

Published on May 15, 2020
