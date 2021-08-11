‘Rubber sector should equip itself to meet the rising demand from consuming industries’

K.N.Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board has called for an integrated approach in training, research and extension activities to meet the rising demand of natural rubber from the consuming industries. To keep pace with international standards, he emphasised the need for adopting state-of-the art technology for the sustenance and growth of both upstream and downstream activities in the rubber sector.

Training and up-skilling

Training and up-skilling activities are essential to keep the sector alive and vibrant, he said delivering the inaugural address at the upgrading of Rubber Training Institute (RTI) to National Institute of Rubber Training (NIRT). “Whatever has been achieved by mankind is only because of advances in science and its cutting-edge technology determines the world leader”, he said adding that NIRT should try to stay ahead in all fronts, with the objective to become an internationally acclaimed entity.

Quoting Nobel laureate Lord Todd, Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University said the world would have been a different place without elastomers such as rubber, plastic, fibre etc.

NIRT is the only institute which takes care of the training needs of farmers, traders and manufacturing industry in the rubber industry. The institute is giving training for rubber cultivation, processing, product manufacture, skill development and entrepreneurship motivation. The Vice Chancellor has also suggested a course of action for NIRT to transform itself into an internationally acclaimed centre of excellence.

The Commerce Ministry has upgraded the Rubber Training Institute (RTI) under the Rubber Board as National Institute for Rubber Training as per the recommendation of the national committee on external evaluation engaged for the performance evaluation of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework Scheme of the Rubber Board.