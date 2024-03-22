India’s Mines Ministry has begun the process to frame rules for auction of the first ever offshore mineral blocks in the country. Some 10-odd mineral blocks are to be put-up for auction later this year, around June - July.

The Ministry has also appointed SBI Caps as a consultant, who will over-see the process. Typically, off-shore mining or deep sea mining refers to the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the ocean below 200 metres —the deep seabed.

According to V L Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, inter-ministerial consultations are under way and “over the next 30 days or so” the NoCs are expected across Ministries like defence and others. In this regard, it has also sought comments and inputs from concerned Ministries/departments for the availability of the offshore blocks for the grant of operating rights to avoid any overlapping with the projects.

The blocks are located on both the east coast and west coast of India with typical minerals under-identification being construction sandlime, mud and poly-metallic nodules.

Incidentally, the Ministry has so far identified 35-odd off-shore mineral blocks and 10-odd have been shortlisted for the first round of auctions. The Ministry has identified some blocks in the exclusive economic zone of India, i.e, beyond territorial water (12 nautical miles), for the minerals lime-mud and poly metallic nodules.

Some years back, the GSI had referred to lime mud deposits in the Arabian Sea. The mineral, primarily imported, finds usage as a raw material in steel, paint, pharma and glass industries. On the other hand, marine sand deposits (used in construction industry) were reported off the coast of Kerala.

“The first round of auctions is likely later this year. And right now we are in the process of framing the rules for the auctions. In the next 30 days or so, we are hoping to receive the clearances from across ministries and other departments. Consultations are on,” Rao told businessline on the sidelines of an event by FICCI.

Draft Rules

Rules, which are under discussion state, for the auction of construction grade silica sand and lime mud or calcareous mud, the auction for production in-lease can be made at G3 level of exploration also.

Draft rules propose, composite licences and production leases shall be granted at least at G2 level of exploration (general exploration level) for considering a block for auction or for granting production lease. Composite licences are proposed to be granted at G4 level of exploration or reconnaissance when mineral potentiality of the mineral block is identified.

Critical Mineral Auction Tranche 1

According to Rao, the Ministry is expected to announce names of winners of the first tranche of auction of critical mineral blocks “over the next 10 days”.

Initially, 20 blocks had been auctioned, but seven of these - which included one block of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir - received less than three bids. They were put up for the third round of auction on March 14.

“Winners of the first round that has 13 blocks now will be announced in the next 10 days or so. Some of the States where the blocks are have Assembly elections due. So we need to get permission from the Election Commission too,” a Ministry official said.

The first round saw bids from over 50-companies which include the likes of Vedanta Ltd, JSW, Jindal Power, Rungta Group, Ola, Shree Cement, Dalmia Group, Coal India, NLC, among others.

Some of the critical mineral put up for auctions in the first tranche include lithium, graphite, glauconite, molybdenum, nickle, copper, potash, among others.

