Capital market regulator SEBI has extended the ban on select agriculture commodity derivatives till December 2024.

The commodities that will continue to remain banned from derivatives trading include paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seeds and its complex, soyabean and its complex, crude palm oil and moong.

In December, 2021 SEBI had issued directions to stock exchanges having Commodity Derivatives Segment to suspend trading in derivative contracts in select agriculture commodities for a period of one year. Thereafter, the suspension of trading was extended till December 20, 2023.

On Friday, SEBI said in continuation of directions on the suspension in trading in select agriculture commodity derivative contracts has been extended for one more year till December 20, 2024.