Commodities

Slack buying pounds pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Barring moong, most of the pulse seeds in Indore mandis traded low on decline in buying support at higher rate.

Amidst declining arrival with stockists tightening their grip on moong following speculation over large-scale crop damage, bull run in moong continued.

On Monday, moong (best quality) rose to ₹8,300-8,600 a quintal, moong (average) was quoted at ₹6,500-7,500, while moong (cheap quality) ruled at ₹4,500-5,500 a quintal. Tur declined by ₹500 amidst speculation over the government's move to allow import in tur and other pulse seeds. Tur (Maharashtra) declined to ₹7,800, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹6500-7,400 a quintal. Decline in buying support at higher rate also dragged urad by ₹200 with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,500-7,800, while urad (average) was quoted at ₹6,000-6,800 a quintal.

