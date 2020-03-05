Slack demand keeps soya oil stable

Ambrane Fireboom 2-in-1 detachable speaker
Innovative form, decent performance
Indore, March 5
The majority of oils and oil seeds in Indore mandis ruled stable on subdued demand, with soya refined being quoted at ₹800-₹805 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹750-55. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹808 and cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹760, while cotton oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹750 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil was quoted higher at ₹1,200-1,220 for 10 kg on weak availability. Mustard seeds today were quoted at ₹3,650-3,700 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,650-3,700. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were quoted lower at ₹4,160-4,165 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 2 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 1 lakh bags, followed by UP with 35,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh 15,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab, and Gujarat 5,000 bags each, while 40,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.
