Commodities

Slack demand keeps soya oil stable

Our Correspondent | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Indore, March 5

The majority of oils and oil seeds in Indore mandis ruled stable on subdued demand, with soya refined being quoted at ₹800-₹805 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹750-55. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹808 and cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹760, while cotton oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹750 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil was quoted higher at ₹1,200-1,220 for 10 kg on weak availability. Mustard seeds today were quoted at ₹3,650-3,700 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,650-3,700. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were quoted lower at ₹4,160-4,165 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 2 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 1 lakh bags, followed by UP with 35,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh 15,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab, and Gujarat 5,000 bags each, while 40,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.

Published on March 05, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tea board fixes green leaf price for March