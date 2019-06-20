Sluggish trend continues in soya oil

Sluggish trend in oils and oilseeds continued on weak global cues and physical demand with soy refined quoted at ₹757-60 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹720-25. Palm oil quoted at ₹635, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹ 735-37. Groundnut oil, on the other hand, was quoted higher at ₹1,080-50-1,100 for 10 kg on weak availability. Mustard seeds quoted lower at ₹3,650 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,450-3,500. In the future, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its July contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,940 (up ₹22).