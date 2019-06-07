Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulse continues

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand and decline in buying support at higher rate. Masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,125-50 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹3,800, masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,300-5,400, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,000-6,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500.

