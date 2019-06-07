Sluggish trend in pulse continues

Food that makes you ill
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand and decline in buying support at higher rate. Masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,125-50 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹3,800, masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,300-5,400, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,000-6,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500.
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
This year’s World Blood Donor Day on June 14 will focus on blood donation and universal access to safe blood ...
The government must analyse data and share insights to help patients make the right choice
Basic public health protocols in diagnosis, treatment and hygiene can help tackle Nipah and other illnesses ...
Do the groundwork and evaluate the policy thoroughly
Consumers are entitled to the benefits of GST rate reduction; make sure you know them
Inflation may force you to cut your lifestyle expenses and save more
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Repco Home Finance at current levels. The stock has ...
As parts of the country reel under a heat wave or are sucked dry by drought, all eyes are on the monsoon— the ...
Growing cynicism about hereditary privileges along with the fission and fusion of political parties driven by ...
Curiosity about human anatomy led the grand Renaissance collaboration of art and science
In the parched region — most of which is in the Godavari basin — the monsoon is a reluctant visitor
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...