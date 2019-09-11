Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Amid sporadic rains all over Madhya Pradesh and weak physical demand, the sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued in Indore mandis with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,700 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,300. Tur dal (sawa no.) quoted at ₹6,800-6,900, tur dal (full) at ₹7,000-7,100, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,600-7,700. Moong moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,400.