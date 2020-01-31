Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Sluggish trend in pulses continued on weak physical demand, with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,700 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,400. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,400-5,500, while masur dal bold ruled at ₹5,600-5,800. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,700-8,000 and moong (medium) at ₹6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium)was quoted at ₹8,900-9,000 and moong dal (bold) at ₹9,100-9,200.

Published on January 31, 2020
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Steep fall in arrival of new turmeric