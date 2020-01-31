Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Sluggish trend in pulses continued on weak physical demand, with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,700 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,400. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,400-5,500, while masur dal bold ruled at ₹5,600-5,800. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,700-8,000 and moong (medium) at ₹6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium)was quoted at ₹8,900-9,000 and moong dal (bold) at ₹9,100-9,200.