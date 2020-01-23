Commodities

Sluggish trend in soya oil continues

January 23, 2020

Sluggish trend in oil and oil seeds continuedon weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declining to ₹895-90 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860-865.

Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹910-12 for 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at ₹836-38, while cotton oil (Indore) declined to ₹890 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil ruled flat at ₹1,130-50 for 10 kg.

