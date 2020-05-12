Commodities

Slump in turmeric arrivals

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Turmeric arrivals in Erode markets were subdued on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,300-6,427 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,799-6,037. Out of 672 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 208 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,105-6,199 and root variety at ₹4,599-5,899. Of 209 bags placed for sale, and 97 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,389-6,189 and root variety at ₹5,399-5,769. Out of 622 bags kept for sale, 590 sold.

