Slump in turmeric arrivals

Turmeric arrivals in Erode markets were subdued on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,300-6,427 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,799-6,037. Out of 672 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 208 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,105-6,199 and root variety at ₹4,599-5,899. Of 209 bags placed for sale, and 97 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,389-6,189 and root variety at ₹5,399-5,769. Out of 622 bags kept for sale, 590 sold.