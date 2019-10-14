Commodities

Soya oil falls on weak demand

Indore | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

Both soya oil and soyabean traded low in Indore mandis on weak physical demand and rise in the arrival of new crop with soya refined quoted at ₹750-52 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹710-Rs 715. In futures, soyabean traded low on weak buying support with October and November contracts on the NCDEX closing the day at ₹3,699and ₹3,632 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabeanquoted at ₹3,700. Soya DOCquoted at ₹33,000 a tonne on weak domestic demand.Our Correspondent

oilseeds and edible oil
