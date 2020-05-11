Soya oil up on improved local demand

Improved domestic demand perked up soya oil in Indore and adjoining mandis here today with soy refined (Ruchi) being quoted at ₹812, soya refined (Avi) at ₹805, soya refined Neemuch (Dhanuka) at ₹797, Kalapipal (Ambika) at ₹810 and soya refined Pachor (MS) ruled at ₹803 for 10 kg respectively.

Soya solvent also traded higher at ₹760-65 for 10 kg. Improved demand in oil and weak availability of soya seeds with the crushers because of rains and thunderstorms lifted plant deliveries of soybean to ₹4,025-50 a quintal. Soya DOC, on the other hand, ruled stable at ₹31,500 a tonne on weak domestic demand.