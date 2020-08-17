Soya prices up on improved global cues

Amidst scattered buying support and improved global cues, soya refined was quoted at ₹855-858 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹810-815. Soybean’s plants rates were quoted lower with soy refined (Ruchi) quoted at ₹858, Vippy - ₹857 , soya refined (Bajrang) - ₹858, Prakash - ₹855, Gambuja - ₹865, Avi Ujjain - ₹858.

Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹856, soy refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) - ₹853, (Dhanuka) - ₹848, soya refined Mandsaur (Amrit) - ₹852, soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) - ₹860, Shujalpur - ₹858, Khandwa - ₹ 860+62, Bansal - ₹858, Itarsi - ₹865, while soya refined Nimbhara was quoted at ₹855-57 for 10 kg respectively.

Amidst weak availability, plant deliveries of soybean were quoted higher at ₹3,900 a quintal. Soyabean also edged higher at ₹3,750-3,850 a quintal on weak arrival. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹32,000 a tonne on improved domestic demand.