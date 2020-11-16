Soya proceesors body seeks smooth supply of hexane

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has urged the Union Petroleum Ministry to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to soya processors in the country.

In a letter to Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas — the copies of which were released to media on Monday — DN Pathak, Executive Director of SOPA, said that the association has been informed by many of its soya processor members that they are not getting adequate supply of hexane as per demand.

“Hexane is an essential consumable for oil extraction, and its non-availability is adversely affecting the plant operations. If the supply of hexane is not ensured without interruption, the plants will be forced to shut, and any large-scale closure of plants will cause disruption in operations, right from purchase of raw material from the farmers to the supply of end products (soyabean oil and meal) to the consumers and poultry industry,” he said in the letter.

The soya processing is in its peak season with prior commitments of the processors to meet the demand of poultry industry and also fulfil export orders. If the industry is forced to stop buying raw material, it will also cause stockpiling of soyabean with farmers, he said.

Stating that SOPA has already brought this problem to the notice of BPCL and HOCL, he said HOCL has informed them that one of its hexane producing plants is temporarily closed. SOPA requested the Ministry to urgently intervene and advise the oil companies to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to soya processors.