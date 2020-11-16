Soya proceesors body seeks smooth supply of hexane

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has urged the Union Petroleum Ministry to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to soya processors in the country.
In a letter to Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas — the copies of which were released to media on Monday — DN Pathak, Executive Director of SOPA, said that the association has been informed by many of its soya processor members that they are not getting adequate supply of hexane as per demand.
“Hexane is an essential consumable for oil extraction, and its non-availability is adversely affecting the plant operations. If the supply of hexane is not ensured without interruption, the plants will be forced to shut, and any large-scale closure of plants will cause disruption in operations, right from purchase of raw material from the farmers to the supply of end products (soyabean oil and meal) to the consumers and poultry industry,” he said in the letter.
The soya processing is in its peak season with prior commitments of the processors to meet the demand of poultry industry and also fulfil export orders. If the industry is forced to stop buying raw material, it will also cause stockpiling of soyabean with farmers, he said.
Stating that SOPA has already brought this problem to the notice of BPCL and HOCL, he said HOCL has informed them that one of its hexane producing plants is temporarily closed. SOPA requested the Ministry to urgently intervene and advise the oil companies to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to soya processors.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...