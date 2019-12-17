Speculative buying lifts cardamom prices

Realme ends 2019 with Realme X2 for good measure
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
A speculative market in anticipation of lower arrivals lifted cardamom prices by ₹200 per kg in Bodinayakanur auctions on Tuesday.
The speculative buying with an exception of immediate receipt of overseas orders also resulted in the surge in prices. .
There was a renewed export demand in the market, as is evident from the orders received from Kuwait the other day. The overseas demand was basically because of the delay in the arrival of Guatemalan crop and this would benefit Indian cardamom to get a due share in the export market. The North Indian buying to replenish their stock post Diwali season also contributed to the upward trend in prices at the auctions, traders said.
The total arrivals in the both the sessions was 103 tonnes at a combined average price of ₹3,185 per kg.
In the morning session, the auctioneers Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters & Traders offered 44.1 tonnes of 217 lots, which realised an average price of ₹3,155.56 per kg. The highest average price quoted for select lots was ₹3,448 per kg.
In the evening trade, the auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company, Kumily offered 59.9 tonnes of 264 lots which realised an average price of ₹3,214.49 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹3,452 per kg.
According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd, the most active cardamom January futures rose by 4 per cent or ₹125.90 when last traded at ₹3,274 per kg on Tuesday. Cardamom January futures price is showing bullish on the daily chart.
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...