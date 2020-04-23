Speed up delivery of free cylinders to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries: Oil Minister

Stakeholders in the LPG cylinder supply chain should speedily increase the delivery of free refills to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, according to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, over 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries are eligible to get three free cylinders over the next three months.

In a video-conference with District Nodal Officers of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Pradhan said that in the initial three weeks of April, about 40 per cent PMUY beneficiaries have got their cylinder, which shows that the speed of cylinder booking and distribution has to show massive jump, to achieve the target.

The Minister said that there should not be any compromise on providing the door delivery, and cautioned that there should not be any complaint of extra charges.

Pradhan also expressed his grief at the unfortunate death of a LPG delivery boy in an incident of attack by robbers in Supaul, Bihar. One-minute silence was observed before the start of the meeting to pray for the departed soul. He also instructed concerned officers to ensure his family is taken care and gets all relief due to them.