Spot rubber closes lower

Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 weakened to Rs.131.50 (132.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to Rs.127.50 (128.00) per kg as reported by the Dealers. Sustained weakness in global markets and the absence of quantity buyers kept the sentiments under pressure during the day.

In futures, the January contracts firmed up to Rs. 133.55 (133.26) and February to Rs. 135.28 (134.72) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) slid to Rs. 114.56 (114.73) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures improved to Rs. 113.32 (112.62) while the January futures dropped to Rs. 112.28 (112.62) and February to Rs. 114.10 (114.57) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).ė

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 131.50 (132.00)

RSS-5: 127.00 (128.00)

ISNR 20: 115.00 (116.00)

and Latex (60% drc): 87.50 (88.50)

