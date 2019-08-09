Commodities

Spot rubber closes unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. The market lost its direction amidst dull volumes following widespread rains all over Kerala. RSS 4 quoted steady at ₹145 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. August futures flared up to ₹149.38 (146.14) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹105.78 (104.91) at Bangkok. August futures firmed up to ₹129.34 (128.63) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 145 (145); RSS-5: 142 (142); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 96 (96).

