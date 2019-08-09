Spot rubber closes unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. The market lost its direction amidst dull volumes following widespread rains all over Kerala. RSS 4 quoted steady at ₹145 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. August futures flared up to ₹149.38 (146.14) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹105.78 (104.91) at Bangkok. August futures firmed up to ₹129.34 (128.63) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 145 (145); RSS-5: 142 (142); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 96 (96).