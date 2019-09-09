Spot rubber closes unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. RSS 4 continued to rule steady at ₹140 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. September futures slid to ₹139.99 (140.02) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹110.92 (112.24) per kg at Bangkok. September futures improved to ₹111.24 (110.50) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 136 (136); ISNR 20: 113 (113) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (106.75).