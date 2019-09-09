Commodities

Spot rubber closes unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. RSS 4 continued to rule steady at ₹140 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. September futures slid to ₹139.99 (140.02) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹110.92 (112.24) per kg at Bangkok. September futures improved to ₹111.24 (110.50) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 136 (136); ISNR 20: 113 (113) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (106.75).

Published on September 09, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar prices decline