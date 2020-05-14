Spot rubber closes unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹116 a kg by the Rubber Board. There were no genuine buyers or sellers in the local trading houses to set a definite trend in the market, and the commodity lost its direction amidst extremely dull volumes.

June contracts declined to ₹113.04 (114.09) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were down by 0.92 per cent with a volume of 92 lots and the total trade value of ₹104.63 Lakhs. May futures which will expire on 15 Friday was totally inactive during the session.

“ June contracts will remain-range bound between ₹11,200 and ₹11,580 with a downward bias.” said Ajay Kedia of Kedia securities.

RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹104.66 (104.78) per kg at Bangkok. .Its May futures weakened to ₹98.39 (98.60), June to ₹100.23 (100.85) and July to ₹102.77 (103.32) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR20 firmed up to ₹82.43 (82.12) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹75.85 (75.47) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 116 (116); RSS-5: 110 (110);ISNR 20: 108 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 78.20 (78.20).