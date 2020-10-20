Spot rubber continues to rise

Spot rubber continued its upward journey on Tuesday. The domestic sentiments were ridden by the sustained gains in global markets, especially the global trendsetter - Shanghai rubber futures.

Covering buyers were visibly active in the market and as per reports, certain companies bought sheet rubber at the prevailing levels during closing hours.

RSS-4 firmed up to ₹142 (140) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹138 (136), according to dealers.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹158.33 (156.40) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹113.67 (113.05) and Latex 60% to ₹103.22 (100.37) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by ₹6378.70 to close at ₹161,557.13 a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:142 (140); RSS-5: 138 (136); ISNR-20: 115 (114) and Latex (60% drc): 87.50 (86.50).