Spot rubber continues to rise

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Spot rubber continued its upward journey on Tuesday. The domestic sentiments were ridden by the sustained gains in global markets, especially the global trendsetter - Shanghai rubber futures.

Covering buyers were visibly active in the market and as per reports, certain companies bought sheet rubber at the prevailing levels during closing hours.

RSS-4 firmed up to ₹142 (140) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹138 (136), according to dealers.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹158.33 (156.40) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹113.67 (113.05) and Latex 60% to ₹103.22 (100.37) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by ₹6378.70 to close at ₹161,557.13 a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:142 (140); RSS-5: 138 (136); ISNR-20: 115 (114) and Latex (60% drc): 87.50 (86.50).

