Spot rubber ends flat

Spot rubber ended on a flat note on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs 131.00 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. It closed unchanged at Rs 127.00 per kg according to Dealers. The absence of genuine buyers and global guidance continued to keep the sentiments under pressure during the day. Most traders seemed to be undecided and reluctant to enter the market at current levels. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 lost further on dull demand. The overall volumes were low.

In futures, the January contracts improved to Rs 133.93 (133.02), February to Rs.135 74 (134.50) and March to Rs 137.53 (136.00) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs 112.83 (112.99) per kg at Bangkok. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) remained closed on account of a 'TOCOM Designated Holiday'. The trendsetter will resume trading on Monday January 6.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 131.00 (131.00 )

RSS-5: 126.00 (126.00)

ISNR 20: 112.00 (113.00) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)