Commodities

Spot rubber ends flat

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Spot rubber ended on a flat note on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs 131.00 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. It closed unchanged at Rs 127.00 per kg according to Dealers. The absence of genuine buyers and global guidance continued to keep the sentiments under pressure during the day. Most traders seemed to be undecided and reluctant to enter the market at current levels. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 lost further on dull demand. The overall volumes were low.

In futures, the January contracts improved to Rs 133.93 (133.02), February to Rs.135 74 (134.50) and March to Rs 137.53 (136.00) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs 112.83 (112.99) per kg at Bangkok. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) remained closed on account of a 'TOCOM Designated Holiday'. The trendsetter will resume trading on Monday January 6.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 131.00 (131.00 )

RSS-5: 126.00 (126.00)

ISNR 20: 112.00 (113.00) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)

Published on January 03, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India 2019 gold imports hits 3-yr low as prices hit record high