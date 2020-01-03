Spot rubber ends flat

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Spot rubber ended on a flat note on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs 131.00 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. It closed unchanged at Rs 127.00 per kg according to Dealers. The absence of genuine buyers and global guidance continued to keep the sentiments under pressure during the day. Most traders seemed to be undecided and reluctant to enter the market at current levels. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 lost further on dull demand. The overall volumes were low.
In futures, the January contracts improved to Rs 133.93 (133.02), February to Rs.135 74 (134.50) and March to Rs 137.53 (136.00) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs 112.83 (112.99) per kg at Bangkok. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) remained closed on account of a 'TOCOM Designated Holiday'. The trendsetter will resume trading on Monday January 6.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 131.00 (131.00 )
RSS-5: 126.00 (126.00)
ISNR 20: 112.00 (113.00) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...