Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹145 (146) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost further following sharp declines in TOCOM futures. September futures slid to ₹138.78 (140.85) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 declined at its August futures to ₹115.13 (122.04) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 145 (146); RSS-5: 142 (143); ISNR 20: 119 (119) and Latex (60% drc): 101.50 (101.50).