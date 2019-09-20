Spot rubber ends lower

Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 declined to ₹127 from ₹129 and ₹130 per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost ground as major consuming industries continued to stay back expecting further fall in prices.

October futures improved to ₹125.28 (124.79) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹108.12 (109.37) per kg at Bangkok. September futures surrendered to ₹107.98 (112.31) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 127 (129); RSS-5: 123 (126); ISNR 20: 106.50 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 104.50 (104.50).