Commodities

Spot rubber ends lower

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 declined to ₹127 from ₹129 and ₹130 per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost ground as major consuming industries continued to stay back expecting further fall in prices.

October futures improved to ₹125.28 (124.79) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹108.12 (109.37) per kg at Bangkok. September futures surrendered to ₹107.98 (112.31) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 127 (129); RSS-5: 123 (126); ISNR 20: 106.50 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 104.50 (104.50).

Published on September 20, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices march to biggest weekly gain in months as West Asia tensions dominate