Spot rubber ends unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 continued to remain steady at ₹120.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 ended firm on enquiries from the non tyre sector.

The November futures inched up to ₹119.64 (₹119.38) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹103.42 (₹103.18) per kg at Bangkok. Its October futures weakened to ₹98.04 (₹99.57) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹120.00 (₹120.00); RSS-5: ₹117.50 (₹117.50); ISNR 20: ₹107.00 (₹106.00); and Latex (60% drc): ₹99.50 (₹99.50).

