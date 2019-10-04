Commodities

Spot rubber ends weak

| Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

Our Correspondent

Kottayam, October 4

Spot rubber finished weak on Friday. RSS 4 fell sharply to ₹120 (122) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market made all-round declines on buyer resistance and the volumes were low. October futures firmed up to ₹121.46 (121.25) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹100.26 (101.13) per kg at Bangkok. Its October futures improved to ₹ 99.05 (98.38) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 120 (122); RSS-5: 118 (119); ISNR 20: 104 (105) and Latex (60% drc): 107.50 (108).

rubber (commodity)
