Spot rubber ends weak

Spot rubber ended in the negative zone on Friday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹135 (136) per kg as reported by the traders. The same slid to ₹135.50 (136) and ₹131.50 (132) per kg, respectively, according to the Rubber Board and dealers. The commodity continued to remain subdued since most traders preferred to sideline the market, expecting further fall in prices. Meanwhile, Latex closed unchanged and hence, the trend was partially mixed.

In futures, February contracts declined to ₹132.14 (133.89), March to ₹133.95 (135.80) and April to ₹137.50 (139.42) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were down by 1.31 per cent with a volume of 359 lots and the total trade value of ₹477.17 lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹109.18 (111.06) per kg at Bangkok. February futures recovered partially to ₹106.10 (105.05), March to ₹113.90 (113.72) and April to ₹117.51 (116.21) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 135 (136); RSS-5: 129.50 (130); ISNR 20: 117.50 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 85 (85).