Commodities

Spot rubber finishes lower

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 slid to ₹127.50 (₹128.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. It weakened to ₹123.50 (₹124.00), according to dealers. The market made all-round declines since tyremakers and domestic stockists were not interested in increasing their commitments.

In futures, the April contracts surrendered to ₹121.12 (₹124.37) and May to ₹122.66 (₹126.08) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month April contracts were down 2.61 per cent with a volume of 418 lots.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹106.77 (₹109.80) per kg in Bangkok. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) remained closed on account of Vernal Equinox Day.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹127.50 (₹128.00), RSS-5: ₹123.50 (₹124.00), ISNR 20: ₹114.50 (₹115.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹84.00 (₹84.50).

