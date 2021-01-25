Spot rubber prices remain low

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Spot rubber continued to remain subdued on Monday. The market opened steady but lost the initial strength tracking the heavy losses in Bangkok spot. As per reports, major overseas markets witnessed heavy selling pressure during the day.
RSS 4 weakened to ₹151.50 (152.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹147.50 (148.00) per kg according to dealers. The trend was mixed as the remaining grades and Latex closed unchanged in an almost inactive trading session.
The natural rubber contract for January delivery weakened to ₹150.55 (151.31) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was down by 280 Yuan (₹3,153.73) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,265 Yuan (₹160,671.21) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹153.38 (157.55) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹114.23 (115.06) and Latex to ₹98.71 (100.02) per kg at Kualalumpur.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:151.50 (152.00); RSS5: 144.00(144.00); ISNR20: 128.00 (128.00) and Latex (60% drc): 112.00 (112.00).
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The story of the 21-gun salute goes back a long way
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...