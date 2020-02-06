Spot rubber recovers marginally

Spot rubber continued to recover slowly from the recent declines on Thursday. RSS 4 firmed up further to ₹133.50 (133) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. Certain tyre companies bought the raw material at the quoted level during early trading hours, sources confirmed. The same grade closed marginally higher at ₹129.50 (129) per kg as reported by the dealers. The trend was partially mixed.

In futuresFebruary contracts weakened to ₹132.45 (132.99), March to ₹134.36 (134.87) and April to ₹137.54 (138.22) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹107.51 (107.66) per kg at Bangkok. Its February futures improved to ₹97.02 (95.49), March to ₹109.21 (107.19) and April to ₹115.31 (113.10) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 133.50 (133); RSS-5: 127.50 (126.50); ISNR 20: 114.50 (114.50) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).