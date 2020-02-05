Spot rubber regains strength

Spot rubber regained strength following a firm closing in domestic futures on Wednesday. RSS 4 improved to ₹133 (132.50) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted firm at ₹129 (128.50) per kg by dealers.

In futures,February contracts improved to ₹132.99 (131.91), March to ₹134.87 (133.75) and April to ₹138.22 (136.67) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up by 0.82 per cent with a volume of 327 lots and total trade value of ₹434.18 lakh.

One of the major factors that affected the world production of NR in 2019 is the substantial fall in the volume imported in China and India during the year. According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), the volume imported in 2019 was down 559,000 tonnes in China and 102,000 tonnes in India as compared with the previous year.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹107.66 (106.61) per kg in Bangkok. The February futures weakened ₹95.49 (97.73) and March to ₹107.19 (107.87) while the April futures firmed up to ₹113.10 (112.44) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 133 (132.50); RSS-5: 126.50 (126); ISNR 20: 114.50 (114.50) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).