Spot rubber remains bullish

Spot rubber continued to remain bullish on Wednesday. RSS 4 improved to Rs.138.00 (137.00) and Rs.137.00 (136.00) per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to Rs.133.00 (132.00) per kg as reported by the Dealers. The market ended in the positive zone on purchases, while the sentiment was driven by acute short supplies.

The February futures weakened to Rs.138.00 (138.36), March to Rs.139.14 (140.35) and April to Rs.142.15 (143.12) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were down by 0.26% with a volume of 2 lots and total trade value of 2.76 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs.109.04 (108.27) per kg at Bangkok. The February futures declined to Rs.92.79 (93.73) while the March futures improved to Rs.109.67 (108.68) and April to Rs.115.64 (114.33) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 138.00 (137.00)

RSS-5: 132.00 (131.00)

ISNR 20: 117.50 (116.50)

and Latex (60% drc): 85.50 (85.50)