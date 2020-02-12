Spot rubber remains bullish

Clean facts about sustainability
Spot rubber continued to remain bullish on Wednesday. RSS 4 improved to Rs.138.00 (137.00) and Rs.137.00 (136.00) per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to Rs.133.00 (132.00) per kg as reported by the Dealers. The market ended in the positive zone on purchases, while the sentiment was driven by acute short supplies.
The February futures weakened to Rs.138.00 (138.36), March to Rs.139.14 (140.35) and April to Rs.142.15 (143.12) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were down by 0.26% with a volume of 2 lots and total trade value of 2.76 lakh.
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs.109.04 (108.27) per kg at Bangkok. The February futures declined to Rs.92.79 (93.73) while the March futures improved to Rs.109.67 (108.68) and April to Rs.115.64 (114.33) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 138.00 (137.00)
RSS-5: 132.00 (131.00)
ISNR 20: 117.50 (116.50)
and Latex (60% drc): 85.50 (85.50)
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...