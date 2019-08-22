Commodities

Spot rubber remains subdued

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Spot rubber continued to remain subdued on Thursday. RSS 4 dropped to ₹141 (141.50) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed. September futures slid to ₹136.13 (136.61) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹110.21 (109.59) per kg at Bangkok. August futures weakened to ₹111.10 (112.75) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 141 (141.50); RSS-5: 137 (138); ISNR 20: 117 (117) and Latex (60% drc): 100 (100).

Published on August 22, 2019
