Spot rubber remains unchanged

Spot rubber continued to rule unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹120 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The volumes were low as the market was totally in a holiday mood owing to ‘Vijayadashami’. RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹100.53 (100.12) per kg at Bangkok.

October futures firmed up to ₹99.32 (99.05) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 120 (120); RSS-5: 118 (118); ISNR 20: 104 (104) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (106.75).