Commodities

Spot rubber remains unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

Spot rubber continued to rule unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹120 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The volumes were low as the market was totally in a holiday mood owing to ‘Vijayadashami’. RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹100.53 (100.12) per kg at Bangkok.

October futures firmed up to ₹99.32 (99.05) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 120 (120); RSS-5: 118 (118); ISNR 20: 104 (104) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (106.75).

Published on October 08, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nervous near-month castorseed contract hits upper circuit